StockMarketWire.com - Cruise line company Carnival said its Princess Cruises cancelled sailings in and out of Australia through December 19, 2021, as a spike in the Covid-19 cases muddying the timing of when cruise holidays will resume in the region.
For guests booked on a cancelled cruise, Princess will move guests to an equivalent cruise in 2022.
