StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 made modest gains as the market awaits UK manufacturing data and unemployment figures from the EU.
At 08:32, the FTSE 100 was up 1.1% at 7,116.89.
Sports retailer JD Sports Fashion said it was on track to deliver profit of at least £550 million following encouraging reopening in the UK and enhanced demand in the US as the government rolled out further stimulus cheques. Its share price rose 3.41% to 950.35p.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution has published its draft business plan for 2023 to 2028, setting out how it will accelerate investment in its networks and services to power communities to net zero. Its share price gained slightly following the report, rising 0.63% to £15.10.
Network International Holdings' share price rise 2% to 373p as it said it is "making good progress" in closing the acquisition of DPO group, having gained the necessary regulatory approvals.
Online electrical retailer AO World reported a sharp increase in annual profit as revenue was driven by the continued shift to online shopping.
For the year ended 31 March 2021, pre-tax profit jumped 1,900% to £20 million year-on-year as revenue increased 62% to £1.66 billion.
Building materials supplier Grafton said it had entered into an agreement to sell its traditional merchanting business in the UK for an enterprise value of £520 million to Huws Gray. Its share price was up 2.88% at £11.80 following the announcement.
Power company Drax said it had agreed to acquire a 20% stake in Alabama Pellets, the joint venture which owns the Demopolis and Aliceville pellet plants, from The Westervelt Company, for $29.7 million. The share price remained relatively flat at 425.80p.
Listed infrastructure investment company International Public Partnerships said it had reached financial close on a new police headquarters in South-East Hesse in Offenbach, Germany. The share price remained stable at 167.34p.
Software company Aveva's share price rose 3.13% to £38.24 as it unveiled new financial targets following a 'good' start to fiscal 2022. The company achieved approximately 10% revenue growth in the first two months of the financial year. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
