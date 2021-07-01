StockMarketWire.com - Petards has been awarded an export contract worth over £0.5 million to supply ProVida systems to an overseas customer.
The contract, awarded to Petards' subsidiary QRO Solutions (QRO), is for the supply of ProVida in-car speed enforcement systems and associated online training and support. The equipment is expected to be fully delivered during the second half of 2021 and will be installed by the end user in its fleet of police vehicles.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.