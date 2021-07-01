StockMarketWire.com - Petards has been awarded an export contract worth over £0.5 million to supply ProVida systems to an overseas customer.

The contract, awarded to Petards' subsidiary QRO Solutions (QRO), is for the supply of ProVida in-car speed enforcement systems and associated online training and support. The equipment is expected to be fully delivered during the second half of 2021 and will be installed by the end user in its fleet of police vehicles.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com