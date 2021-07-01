StockMarketWire.com - Esports company Guild Esports said it had agreed terms for the transfer of its professional Fortnite player, Tai Starcic, also known as TaySon, to a Saudi Arabia-based esports team for fee of USD$115,000.
Starcic joined Guild on a no-fee transfer contract in February 2021 that was due to expire in six months' time.
'Guild's Fortnite team of European champions now consists of Henrik Mclean ('Hen'), Nikolaj Froslev ('Flikk'), Anas El-Abd ('Anas') and Jannis Matwin ('JannisZ'),' the company said.
'Following the transfer, the team will retain its position as the No.1-ranked Fortnite roster in Europe having held the top position in the European Fortnite Power rankings for the past six months,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.