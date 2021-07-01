StockMarketWire.com - Marine services provider James Fisher and Sons announced the sale of Paladin, one of its two dive support vessels for US$17.3 million to Seamec.
'This announcement is in line with the group's newly stated capital allocation policy to reduce leverage, in the short term, through the sale of non-core assets,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
