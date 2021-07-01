StockMarketWire.com - Digital brain health company Cambridge Cognition said the spin-out of Monument Therapeutics, a drug development company applying digital phenotyping to central nervous system disorders, had been completed.
Cambridge Cognition had been incubating Monument Therapeutics since 2018, with early-stage research supported by two Innovate UK grants. 'Monument Therapeutics applies a novel drug development strategy, leveraging digital assessments of cognition to match patients with new pharmaceutical treatments,' the compaony said.
'The initial targets are both areas of unmet clinical need with limited treatment options. Schizophrenia affects around 20 million people worldwide1 and there are no approved treatments for the common and disabling cognitive impairment associated with the disorder,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.