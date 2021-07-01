StockMarketWire.com - Diagnostics company Genedrive provided a positive update its Covid-19 test kit.
The test kit overcame 'significant' technical hurdles and had also made further improved performance specifications relating to sensitivity, specificity, speed, ease of use, and scalability.
'Full clinical validation on patient specimens is required for regulatory registration and/or other emergency listings,' the company said.
'The company is optimistic that this can be completed successfully and is targeting CE marking at the end of September / early October, with prospective patient sample collection already underway. The Company is targeting initial product launch in Europe,' it added,
