StockMarketWire.com - Promotional products marketplace Altitude said the recovery in performance had continued into the first quarter and added that it expected to report an adjusted profit for the year.
'The group expects to report a profitable adjusted EBITDA for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 in line with board expectations,' the company said.
The progressive recovery since the initial impact of the global pandemic has continued into Q1 2021, with 'increasing purchase orders through the AIM platform resulting in our June 2021 order value exceeding both 2019 and 2020 levels.'
Full year revenue is expected to be not less than £7.4 million, with gross profit expected to be not less than £5.2 million, it added.
The company added 8 new preferred partners during 2021, while maintaining 100% membership of the VIP preferred partners.
Full year results are scheduled for September 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
