Interim Result
05/07/2021 Porvair PLC (PRV)
06/07/2021 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
06/07/2021 Rm PLC (RM.)
07/07/2021 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)
Final Result
05/07/2021 The Panoply Holdings PLC (TPX)
06/07/2021 Purplebricks Group PLC (PURP)
06/07/2021 Totally PLC (TLY)
06/07/2021 Mercia Asset Management PLC (MERC)
06/07/2021 (KINO)
06/07/2021 Ilika PLC (IKA)
07/07/2021 Adept Technology Group PLC (ADT)
07/07/2021 Creightons PLC (CRL)
07/07/2021 Enteq Upstream PLC (NTQ)
07/07/2021 Northgate Plc (67GX)
08/07/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
08/07/2021 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
AGM / EGM
05/07/2021 Hurricane Energy PLC (HUR)
06/07/2021 Jpmorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income PLC (MATE)
06/07/2021 Maxcyte INC (MXCT)
06/07/2021 Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC (PRD)
06/07/2021 Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust PLC (TEM)
06/07/2021 Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (ORIT)
06/07/2021 Marks And Spencer Group PLC (MKS)
06/07/2021 Capital Gearing Trust PLC (CGT)
06/07/2021 Assura PLC (AGR)
06/07/2021 Brown (N) Group PLC (BWNG)
07/07/2021 Tanfield Group PLC (TAN)
07/07/2021 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)
07/07/2021 Steppe Cement LTD (STCM)
07/07/2021 Smartspace Software PLC (SMRT)
07/07/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
07/07/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
07/07/2021 Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (DSM)
07/07/2021 Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX)
08/07/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)
08/07/2021 Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH)
08/07/2021 First Derivatives PLC (FDP)
08/07/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
08/07/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
08/07/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
08/07/2021 Calculus Vct Plc (CLC)
08/07/2021 Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM)
08/07/2021 Active Energy Group PLC (AEG)
08/07/2021 Air Partner PLC (AIR)
09/07/2021 Optibiotix Health PLC (OPTI)
09/07/2021 Fastforward Innovations Limited (FFWD)
09/07/2021 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)
09/07/2021 Riverfort Global Opportunities PLC (RGO)
09/07/2021 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
Trading Statement
06/07/2021 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
06/07/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
07/07/2021 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
07/07/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
07/07/2021 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
07/07/2021 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
07/07/2021 Ten Entertainment Group PLC (TEG)
07/07/2021 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)
08/07/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
09/07/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
09/07/2021 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
Ex-Dividend
08/07/2021 Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF)
08/07/2021 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)
08/07/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
08/07/2021 Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI)
08/07/2021 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)
08/07/2021 Scs Group PLC (SCS)
08/07/2021 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)
08/07/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
08/07/2021 Tribal Group PLC (TRB)
08/07/2021 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)
08/07/2021 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
08/07/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
08/07/2021 Next Fifteen Communications Group PLC (NFC)
08/07/2021 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
08/07/2021 Cc Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC (CCJI)
08/07/2021 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
08/07/2021 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
08/07/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
08/07/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
08/07/2021 Halma PLC (HLMA)
08/07/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
08/07/2021 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)
08/07/2021 Jpmorgan Asia Growth & Income PLC (JAGI)
08/07/2021 Ienergizer Limited (IBPO)
08/07/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
