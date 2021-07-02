StockMarketWire.com - Building materials distributor group Grafton said it had completed the previously announced acquisition of Isojoen Konehalli Oy and Jokapaikka Oy on 1 July 2021.

IKH, a workwear, personal protective equipment, tools, spare parts and accessories technical wholesalers and distributors in Finland, 'is a very good strategic and cultural fit for Grafton and we welcome our new colleagues in Finland to the group,' the company said.








Story provided by StockMarketWire.com