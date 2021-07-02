StockMarketWire.com - Drug discovery company E-therapeutics said Friday that it has met a key milestone in its collaboration with Galapagos NV, paving the way for the company to receive a milestone payment.

The objective of the collaboration between the Company and Galapagos, which was announced on 10 June 2020, is to identify new therapeutic approaches to modulate a specific mechanism involved in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic indications.

Under the terms of the agreement, e-therapeutics is eligible to receive additional milestone payments through pre-clinical and clinical development as well as commercial milestones.








