StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical company Diurnal said the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has granted a marketing authorisation to the company's hydrocortisone capsules to treat adult and adolescent patients suffering with congenital adrenal hyperplasia.
The company expects to launch the congenital adrenal hyperplasia drug in the UK is in the first quarter of 2022.
Following feedback from the MHRA and consistent with the approach taken in the EEA, the company has decided not to pursue orphan drug status for Efmody in Great Britain as it would likely cause a 'significant delay to the commercial launch,' th ecompany said.
'Whilst orphan designation provides market exclusivity for 10 years from launch, the company currently holds granted patents for Efmody for the treatment of patients with CAH and believes these patents provide sufficient protection for Efmody until at least 2033 in Great Britain,' it added.
