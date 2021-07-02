StockMarketWire.com - Exploration company Kavango Resources said it had identified a further seven drill targets at its Ditau project in Botswana.
'It is particularly encouraging to have identified seven drill-ready targets, with three of those being classified as high priority,' the company said.
'We look forward to revisiting Ditau later this year, once we've completed our other high-impact drill campaigns,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
