StockMarketWire.com - Salt Lake Potash, the company focused on the development of the Lake Way Project where its long-term plan is to develop an integrated Sulphate of Potash operation, has announced the appointment of Rebecca Morgan as a non- executive director.
The appointment became effective on 22 June 2021.
Morgan is an experienced mining professional. Previously, Morgan worked in senior technical and executive functions across number of companies, commodities and jurisdictions over a 20 year career.
Morgan is currently the raw materials manager at Minbos Resources.She has held a number of other senior technical and executive roles in her career, most recently as acting chief geologist at First Quantum Minerals in Panama, and general manager of technical services and acting mine manager for Tiger Resources in the DRC.
Tony Swiericzuk, chief executive officer, said: ‘We are pleased to have Rebecca bring her extensive industry skill-set in technical and project due-diligence to the board and expect she will make a valuable contribution to SO4.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
