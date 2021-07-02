StockMarketWire.com - Team17, the global games entertainment label, has announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the business and assets of StoryToys, via the acquisition of its parent company TouchPress.
StoryToys develops and publishes educational entertainment apps for children, and the acquisition establishes a new highly complementary and fast growing edutainment vertical for Team17, strengthening the group's position in the industry.
The initial consideration for the Acquisition is $26.5 million, with a further maximum $22.5 million payable in cash on delivery of certain targets within three years.
The acquisition will be funded from Team17's existing cash reserves.
StoryToys has produced apps with many leading children's brands, including The LEGO® Group, Disney, Pixar, Penguin, Sesame Workshop, Dick Bruna, Warner Bros, Hasbro, and Nickelodeon
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.