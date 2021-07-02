StockMarketWire.com - Super yacht maintenance company GYG said it extended the deadline again to grant Harwood Capital more time to conduct due diligence concerning a potential offer for the company.
Discussions between Harwood Capital and the company and Harwood Capital's due diligence enquiries remain ongoing.
The deadline for Harwood to either make an offer or walk away was extended to 23 July 2021 from from 02 July. The deadline was previously extended twice from 7 May to 4 June, and from 4 June to 2 July.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
