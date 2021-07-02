StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 opened lower at 7,125.16, but made up ground to reach 7,154.86 at 8:50pm, up 0.48%, ahead of the monthly US jobs report due later on Friday.
Omega, the medical diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases and food intolerance, has announced that its technology partner Mologic Ltd, has filed a submission to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its rapid point-of-care Covid-19 antigen test. Omega was up 5.7% to 57.1p.
Drug discovery company E-therapeutics said Friday that it has met a key milestone in its collaboration with Galapagos NV, paving the way for the company to receive a milestone payment. E-therapeutics climbed 2% to 23p.
Building materials distributor group Grafton said it had completed the previously announced acquisition of Isojoen Konehalli Oy and Jokapaikka Oy on 1 July 2021. Grafton was up 1% to £12.29.
Pharmaceutical company Diurnal said the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has granted a marketing authorisation to the company's hydrocortisone capsules to treat adult and adolescent patients suffering with congenital adrenal hyperplasia. Diurnal was up 1.7% to 65.4p.
Microsaic Systems, the high technology company that develops point-of-need mass spectrometers, has announced it has developed the first real-time monitoring process analytical technology (PAT) MS solution for the online production of biotherapeutic drugs like vaccines and anti-cancer treatments.
Banking services provider Distribution Finance Capital said momentum had continued into the second quarter of the year, boosting first-half loan origination. Distribution Finance Capital was flat at 59p.
Team17, the global games entertainment label, has announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the business and assets of StoryToys, via the acquisition of its parent company TouchPress. Team17 rallied 4% to 760p.
Power Metal Resources, the AIM listed metals exploration and development company, has announced that it has identified 'high priority drill targets' at its Ditau site, which is exploring for rare earth elements in Botswana. Power Metal Resources fell 2% to 2.3p. Super yacht maintenance company GYG said it extended the deadline again to grant Harwood Capital more time to conduct due diligence concerning a potential offer for the company. GYG was flat at 85.1p. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
