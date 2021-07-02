StockMarketWire.com - Mosman Oil & Gas, headquartered in Australia, has announced that it completed the acquisition of Nadsoil yesterday, 1 July 2021.
The initial consideration was paid.
Mosman will now focus on assuming management control of Nadsoil, operating project areas and leases, and continuing drill planning.
Exploration in central Australia remains a priority.
After payment of the Nadsoil initial consideration and the recent exercise of warrants, Mosman now has approximately AUD 2.450 million in cash to pursue its objectives.
At 9:38am:
[LON:BOR] Borders Southern Petroleum PLC share price was 0p at 0.87p
[LON:CHAR] Chariot Oil Gas Ltd share price was 0p at 10.63p
[LON:ENQ] EnQuest Plc share price was 0p at 10.74p
[LON:GKP] Gulf Keystone Petroleum share price was 0p at 78.9p
[LON:INDI] Indus Gas Ltd share price was 0p at 198.5p
[LON:PET] Petrel Resources PLC share price was 0p at 3.4p
[LON:RKH] Rockhopper Exploration PLC share price was 0p at 6.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
