StockMarketWire.com - Powerhouse Energy, the UK technology company seeking to commercialise hydrogen production from non-recyclable waste plastic, has announced that its partner, Peel NRE, has signed a letter of intent to supply hydrogen from its planned plastic to hydrogen facilities.
Peel NRE is Powerhouse’s exclusive development partner for the technology in the UK.
Under the terms of the DMG Development UK Exclusivity Option Agreement between Peel NRE and Powerhouse, announced on 9 March 2020, Peel NRE is proposing to develop a hydrogen refuelling station which will take hydrogen produced by Powerhouse technology, from a consented plastic to hydrogen facility at Protos, Cheshire.
There are also plans to develop a hydrogen refuelling station at Peel NRE’s planned plastic to hydrogen facility in North Clyde, near Glasgow.
Tim Yeo, executive chair, said: ‘We welcome Peel’s plans to supply hydrogen to Element 2 at Protos with the hydrogen being produced by Powerhouse technology. This would be a significant step in kickstarting the UK’s infrastructure for the hydrogen economy, helping accelerate the country’s clean energy transition.’
At 9:50am:
[LON:BOR] Borders Southern Petroleum PLC share price was 0p at 0.87p
[LON:CHAR] Chariot Oil Gas Ltd share price was 0p at 10.63p
[LON:ENQ] EnQuest Plc share price was 0p at 10.74p
[LON:GKP] Gulf Keystone Petroleum share price was 0p at 78.9p
[LON:INDI] Indus Gas Ltd share price was 0p at 198.5p
[LON:PET] Petrel Resources PLC share price was 0p at 3.4p
[LON:RKH] Rockhopper Exploration PLC share price was 0p at 6.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.