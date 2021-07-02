StockMarketWire.com - Pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has today announced an immuno-neurology collaboration with Alector for two clinical stage first-in-class monoclonal antibodies for neurodegenerative diseases.
Alector will receive $700 million in upfront payments for the collaboration, and up to $1.5 billion in potential milestone payments, profit sharing and royalties.
Alector focuses on eliminating neurodegeneration through immuno-neurology.
GSK and Alector will c-develop progranulin-elevating monoclonal antibodies for a range of neurodegenerative diseases including Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease.
The two companies with co-commercialise and share profits in the US and GSK will hold exclusive commercialisation rights outside the US.
Dr Hal Barron, Chief Scientific Officer and President R&D, GSK, said: ‘Our focus on human genetics and the science of the immune system gives us unique insights into the potential of targets such as progranulin to help patients with a number of neurodegenerative diseases.’
Arnon Rosenthal, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Alector, said: ‘This transformative collaboration brings together Alector's leading immuno-neurology expertise with GSK's commitment to immunology and human genetics, proven drug development capabilities and global footprint, to help expand and accelerate the development of our progranulin franchise into large indications.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
