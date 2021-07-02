StockMarketWire.com - Fletcher King, the chartered surveyor, has responded to recent press speculation and confirms that it is in talks with Elliot Bernerd, the British Property Developer, in respect of a potential purchase of existing shares, issue of new shared and new board appointments.

The combined shares consist of no more than 29.99% of the company’s issued share capital.

Discussions are ongoing including regarding price and the board will make further announcements in due course.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com