StockMarketWire.com - St. James House, the creative media group, has today announced that Richard Shearer has been appointed group ceo and non-executive director of the company.
The role at the Group will be full time and Shearer has been putting in place succession arrangements for his executive activities at Tintra Holdings (TH), the company he founded, over the last quarter, where he will remain as chairman.
Tintra Holdings is a hybrid family office and investment management firm based in Dubai. It focuses on providing solutions to emerging market clients.
Over the last 15 years, Richard has built TH by solving the problems of ultra-high net worth, high-profile families from the emerging world.
He has developed deep connections across Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
His key role has been in structuring solutions for its clients' complex cross-border issues, as well as sourcing and creating deal flow in Europe, the US & Australia.
Graeme Paton, the previous ceo of the company, will remain as an executive director, with a specific focus on developing the Group's activities in merchant acquiring.
In addition, the Annual General Meeting for the year ending 31 January 2021 will be held at 11.00 am on 30 July 2021 at the Company's registered office, 59-60 Thames Street, Windsor, Berkshire, SL4 1TX.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
