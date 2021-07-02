StockMarketWire.com - Bidstack Group, the native in-game advertising group, has announced that it has conditionally raised £10.863 million in aggregate gross proceeds.
A total of 488,157,516 new ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each in the company were placed by Cenkos with institutional and other investors, at a price of 2.0 pence per placing share, raising gross proceeds of a £9.763 million.
Certain directors of the Company and others subscribed for a total of 55,000,000 New Ordinary Shares at the Issue Price, raising £1.1 million.
At least £3.2 million of the placing has been raised under the Enterprise Investment Scheme and/or from Venture Capital Trusts.
The New Ordinary Shares being issued represent, in aggregate, circa 139.85 per cent. of Bidstack's issued ordinary share capital immediately prior to the Fundraise.
James Draper, Chief Executive Officer, Bidstack said: ‘I would like to thank our existing shareholders for their continued support and welcome new shareholders to the register. The new funds raised through this successful and oversubscribed fundraise will enable Bidstack to progress its growth strategy. We look forward to updating shareholders on our continued progress in due course.’
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.