StockMarketWire.com - All Active Asset Capital has raised £15 million through placing 18.75 million new ordinary shares at 80p per share, and conditionally raised gross proceeds of £135 million through placing 168.75 million new ordinary shares at a price of 80p per share.
The 80p issue price is a 49.5% premium to the mid market price of 53.5p on 29 April 2021 when the company’s shares were suspended from trading on the AIM market.
The proceeds will go towards paying the subscription money due following the exercise of the remaining balance of the AAQUA Option and to provide growth for the group in the future.
