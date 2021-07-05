StockMarketWire.com - Mining giant Glencore said that Tony Hayward would retire as chairman and Kalidas Madhavpeddi would be appointed as the new chairman on 30 July.
Madhavpeddi joined the board of Glencore in February 2020. He had over 40 years of experience in the international mining industry, including being CEO of China Molybdenum International (China Moly) from 2008 to 2018.
