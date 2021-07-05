StockMarketWire.com - Energy company Diversified Energy Company completed the previously announced purchase of certain upstream assets and related infrastructure within its central regional focus area from Blackbeard, for about $166 million.
'Similar to our nearby and recently closed acquisition of Indigo assets in the Cotton Valley area, the Barnett area provides access to a portfolio of future consolidation opportunities which meet our preferred asset criteria and afford us the opportunity to build scale and operating efficiencies,' the company said.
'These mature Barnett wells further expand our base of low-decline production and Smarter Asset Management opportunities,' it added.
The company funded the acquisition through a combination cash on hand, including funds from its recent issuance of equity shares in May, and existing availability its revolving credit facility.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.