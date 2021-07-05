StockMarketWire.com - Private equity investor Apollo Global Management said it was considering making a rival bid for supermarket group Morrisons, which already has endorsed a £6.3 billion offer led by Fortress.
Appollo said it had noted recent press speculation in relation to Morrisons and confirmed that it was, on behalf of funds it manages, in the 'preliminary stages' of evaluating a possible bid.
'No approach has been made to the board of Morrisons,' Appollo said.
'There can be no certainty that any offer will be made, nor as to the terms on which any such offer might be made.'
Fortress, owned by Japan's Softbank, was joined in its bid by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Koch Real Estate Investments.
Their offer of 254p per share trumped a previous offer by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice at 230p per share.
Appollo hasn't said it how much it might bid for Morrisons.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
