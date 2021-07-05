StockMarketWire.com - Waste management company Biffa said the UK Competition and Markets Authority had confirmed it had no further issues concerning the company's acquisition of Viridor's collections business and certain recycling assets, paving the way for deal to be completed.
The transaction is expected to be completed on 31 August 2021.
'This acquisition, which was announced on 21st May, expands the group's collections business and recycling capabilities while enhancing its leading position in UK sustainable waste management,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.