StockMarketWire.com - Online education platform Dev Clever narrowed first-half losses as new business wins in its educate division bolstered revenue.

For the six months ended 30 April 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed £297,053 from £596,724 year-on-year as revenue surged 531% to £2.4 million.

The company said it believes it is 'very well placed to exceed management's expectations for the full year ending 31 October 2021.'




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com