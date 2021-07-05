StockMarketWire.com - Franchise business Franchise Brands said it expected to report annual results 'at least' in line with market expectations as sales at Metro Rod returned to their pre-COVID growth levels in the first half of the year.
For the six-month period ended 30 June 2021, system sales at Metro Rod increased by 21% to a record £23.8 million year-on-year, and were 17% higher compared to H1 2019.
'The growth accelerated during the period as restrictions have been eased resulting in record system sales in June of £4.3m, an increase of 41% compared to H1 2020 and 26% compared to H1 2019,' the company said.
The interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021 are expected to be announced on 22 July 2021.
