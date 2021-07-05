StockMarketWire.com - Gift and stationery products maker IG Design said it had appointed Stewart Gilliland as non-executive chairman designate.
Gilliland would take on the role of chairman from John Charlton who, as previously communicated, would step down and retire at the group's upcoming AGM to be held in September 2021.
Gilliland is currently Chair of C&C , as well as a non-executive director at Chapel Down Group, Tesco and Natures Way Foods.
The company also appointed Clare Askem as non-executive director.
