StockMarketWire.com - Gold exploration company Cobra said it would appoint Rupert Verco as chief executive officer from 12 July 2021.
Since 2018, Verco has been a technical mining specialist consultant with Xenco Mining Services in Australia. His prior experience includes Tarcoola Gold in South Australia where, as Mine Manager from 2016-2018, he negotiated mining approvals, executed project infrastructure, managed a mining operation, and defined and mined additional resources.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
