StockMarketWire.com - Self-storage company Lok'nStore said performance continued to be 'excellent,' and detailed plans to boost its new store pipeline.
'Trading since our interim results announced in April continues to be excellent and further demonstrates that Lok'nStore is well positioned to build and open more new stores in the under-supplied UK self-storage market,' the company said.
The additions in areas including London, Essex, Manchester and Barrington, Stevenage, and Wolverhampton, are expected to increase its total pipeline of secured new stores to 13, which will result in the group operating 51 stores when fully developed, the company said.
'Our total secured pipeline is now 13 stores which will add considerable momentum to earnings growth in the coming years, and we are continually assessing more new sites,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.