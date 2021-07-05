StockMarketWire.com - Big data technology company Rosslyn Data Technologies said founder and chief information officer Hugh Cox was retiring from its board with immediate effect.
Cox would remain an employee of the company, which said the change would enable him to spend more time on its operations, including supporting clients.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
