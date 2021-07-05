StockMarketWire.com - Mineral exploration and resource development company Amur Minerals said it had sold its subsidiary Carlo Holdings for about US$6.1 million in cash.
The company 'intends to use the sale proceeds to fund the continued development of the far eastern located Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project and general working capital, as well as providing a cash reserve with which to consider investment opportunities,' Amur said.
The sale represented a profit of US$1.47 million when set against its original investment.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.