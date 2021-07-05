StockMarketWire.com - Mineral exploration and resource development company Amur Minerals said it had sold its subsidiary Carlo Holdings for about US$6.1 million in cash.

The company 'intends to use the sale proceeds to fund the continued development of the far eastern located Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project and general working capital, as well as providing a cash reserve with which to consider investment opportunities,' Amur said.

The sale represented a profit of US$1.47 million when set against its original investment.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com