StockMarketWire.com - Digital identities services company Intercede said it had made 'strong progress' with its recently launched connect partner programme after securing a record number of six new customers during the first quarter.
The orders received totalled in excess of £600,000, most of which would be recognised in the current fiscal year.
'During the last fiscal year, over 90% of new business revenue was booked through the Connect Partner Programme and it is pleasing to see this momentum continuing during the first quarter of the current year,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
