StockMarketWire.com - Digital identities services company Intercede said it had made 'strong progress' with its recently launched connect partner programme after securing a record number of six new customers during the first quarter.

The orders received totalled in excess of £600,000, most of which would be recognised in the current fiscal year.

'During the last fiscal year, over 90% of new business revenue was booked through the Connect Partner Programme and it is pleasing to see this momentum continuing during the first quarter of the current year,' the company said.



