StockMarketWire.com - Character said it had exchanged contracts for the acquisition of the business and assets of the Chill Factor branded range of drink chilling bottles and slushy makers for US$1.31 million.
This small acquisition, made by the group's subsidiary Character Promotions from Toys"R"Us ANZ, Australian hobby and toy company, included the 'Chill Factor international patents and trademarks as well as designs and related intellectual property, associated moulds and tooling for production, inventory, the customer lists, outstanding orders, and goodwill of the business,' the company said.
'The board believes that sales from this business can be grown significantly under the group's stewardship,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
