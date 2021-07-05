StockMarketWire.com - Music rights investor One Media iP said it had received advance assurance from UK tax authorities that would allow it to seek new sources of funding for anti-piracy platform TCAT.

The company said it had received advance assurance in relation to the enterprise investment scheme from HM Revenues & Customs.

'As previously announced the company is seeking to separate TCAT from the core business,' One Media iP said.

'The EIS advance assurance received from HMRC in relation to TCAT facilitates the company to seek new sources of funding to invest in TCAT.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com