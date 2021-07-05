StockMarketWire.com - Music rights investor One Media iP said it had received advance assurance from UK tax authorities that would allow it to seek new sources of funding for anti-piracy platform TCAT.
The company said it had received advance assurance in relation to the enterprise investment scheme from HM Revenues & Customs.
'As previously announced the company is seeking to separate TCAT from the core business,' One Media iP said.
'The EIS advance assurance received from HMRC in relation to TCAT facilitates the company to seek new sources of funding to invest in TCAT.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.