StockMarketWire.com - Conveyancing platform provider ULS Technology said it had appointed Simon McCulloch as chief commercial and growth officer and Ed Mardell as chief technology officer.
McCulloch had spent the last year leading the global wealth and insurance digital channel at HSBC and previous worked dat ComparetheMarket.com.
Mardell had worked as CTO for both Daily Mail and General Trust and Guardian Media.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
