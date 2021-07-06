Interim Result
07/07/2021 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)
12/07/2021 Photo-Me International PLC (PHTM)
13/07/2021 Synectics PLC (SNX)
14/07/2021 Pagegroup PLC (PAGE)
Final Result
07/07/2021 Northgate Plc (67GX)
07/07/2021 Creightons PLC (CRL)
07/07/2021 Adept Technology Group PLC (ADT)
07/07/2021 Enteq Upstream PLC (NTQ)
08/07/2021 Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
08/07/2021 Reneuron Group PLC (RENE)
08/07/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
12/07/2021 Thruvision Group PLC (THRU)
12/07/2021 Uls Technology PLC (ULS)
13/07/2021 Zoo Digital Group PLC (ZOO)
13/07/2021 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX)
13/07/2021 Solid State PLC (SOLI)
14/07/2021 Kromek Group PLC (KMK)
14/07/2021 System1 Group PLC (SYS1)
AGM / EGM
07/07/2021 Steppe Cement LTD (STCM)
07/07/2021 Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (DSM)
07/07/2021 Tanfield Group PLC (TAN)
07/07/2021 Smartspace Software PLC (SMRT)
07/07/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
07/07/2021 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)
07/07/2021 Manx Financial Group PLC (MFX)
07/07/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
08/07/2021 Pets AT Home Group PLC (PETS)
08/07/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
08/07/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
08/07/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)
08/07/2021 Active Energy Group PLC (AEG)
08/07/2021 First Derivatives PLC (FDP)
08/07/2021 Augmentum Fintech PLC (AUGM)
08/07/2021 Air Partner PLC (AIR)
08/07/2021 Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH)
08/07/2021 Calculus Vct Plc (CLC)
09/07/2021 Riverfort Global Opportunities PLC (RGO)
09/07/2021 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)
09/07/2021 Optibiotix Health PLC (OPTI)
09/07/2021 Sainsbury (J) PLC (SBRY)
09/07/2021 Fastforward Innovations Limited (FFWD)
12/07/2021 Urban Logistics Reit PLC (SHED)
12/07/2021 Two Shields Investments PLC (TSI)
12/07/2021 Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)
12/07/2021 Spire Healthcare Group PLC (SPI)
12/07/2021 Triple Point Vct 2011 Plc A (TPOA)
13/07/2021 Vianet Group PLC (VNET)
13/07/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
13/07/2021 Londonmetric Property PLC (LMP)
13/07/2021 Evgen Pharma PLC (EVG)
13/07/2021 British Land Company PLC (BLND)
13/07/2021 Mode Global Holdings Plc Ord Gbp0.01 (MODE)
13/07/2021 Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 1 Plc (GV1O)
13/07/2021 Gresham House Renewable Energy Vct 2 Plc Ord 0.1p (GV2O)
13/07/2021 Iconic Labs Plc (ICON)
14/07/2021 India Capital Growth Fund Limited (IGC)
14/07/2021 B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM)
14/07/2021 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
14/07/2021 Telit Communications PLC (TCM)
14/07/2021 Draper Esprit PLC (GROW)
Trading Statement
07/07/2021 Vistry Group PLC (VTY)
07/07/2021 Ten Entertainment Group PLC (TEG)
07/07/2021 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
07/07/2021 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)
07/07/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
07/07/2021 Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO)
08/07/2021 Persimmon PLC (PSN)
09/07/2021 Premier Miton Group PLC (PMI)
09/07/2021 Mj Gleeson PLC (GLE)
13/07/2021 Kier Group PLC (KIE)
14/07/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
Ex-Dividend
08/07/2021 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
08/07/2021 Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF)
08/07/2021 Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI)
08/07/2021 Polar Capital Holdings PLC (POLR)
08/07/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
08/07/2021 Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLC (SCP)
08/07/2021 Scs Group PLC (SCS)
08/07/2021 Tribal Group PLC (TRB)
08/07/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
08/07/2021 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)
08/07/2021 Sirius Real Estate LD (SRE)
08/07/2021 Shires Income PLC (SHRS)
08/07/2021 Next Fifteen Communications Group PLC (NFC)
08/07/2021 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
08/07/2021 Big Yellow Group PLC (BYG)
08/07/2021 Bmo Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET)
08/07/2021 British American Tobacco PLC (BATS)
08/07/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
08/07/2021 Cc Japan Income & Growth Trust PLC (CCJI)
08/07/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
08/07/2021 Jpmorgan Asia Growth & Income PLC (JAGI)
08/07/2021 Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (MNP)
08/07/2021 Ienergizer Limited (IBPO)
08/07/2021 Halma PLC (HLMA)
08/07/2021 Anglo Pacific Group PLC (APF)
12/07/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)
