DE

06/07/2021 07:00 manufacturing orders and turnover
06/07/2021 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment


ES

06/07/2021 08:00 industrial production


EU

06/07/2021 10:00 retail trade


IE

06/07/2021 11:00 industrial production and turnover


JP

06/07/2021 00:30 household spending
06/07/2021 03:00 imported vehicle sales


UK

06/07/2021 09:30 construction PMI


US

06/07/2021 14:45 services PMI
06/07/2021 15:00 employment trends index
06/07/2021 15:00 ISM report on business services PMI

