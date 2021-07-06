StockMarketWire.com - Supermarket giant Sainsbury's upgraded its annual profit guidance after its first-quarter sales, excluding fuel, rose by a better-than-expected 1.6%.
Underlying pre-tax profit for the year through December was now expected at at least £660 million, with progress weighted to the second half, the company said.
On a like-for-like basis, sales for the three months through June, excluding fuel, also rose 1.6%, with sales of grocery, general merchandise and clothing all exceeding company expectations.
Sainsbury's said grocery sales benefited from higher in-home consumption due to continued Covid-19 restrictions, plus growing market share.
General Merchandise sales were lower than last year's elevated levels but ahead of expectations, 'despite global supply challenges which are likely to continue for the remainder of the year'.
Chief executive Simon Roberts said the company expected to see customer shopping patterns normalise over the coming months.
'We are focused on offering our customers even better value and regularly creating new and exciting products for them to try,' he said.
'From today we are reducing prices by £50 million on everyday products from strawberries and cherries to bacon and potatoes, helping customers make the most of this summer.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
