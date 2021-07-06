StockMarketWire.com - Investment trust Chrysalis Investments said it had invested $67 million in the US based, cybersecurity company Deep Instinct.
'With cyberattacks continuing to be a significant risk for enterprises, including the recent spate of ransomware, we believe Deep Instinct's technology could prove to be game changing in the industry,' the company said.
This investment represented a second close to Deep Instinct's recently announced Series D funding round of $100 million, which was led by Blackrock, with participation from Untitled Investments, The Tudor Group, Millennium, Unbound and Coatue Management.
'The liquidity position of the company remains robust,' it added. 'We note the Intention to Float issued by Wise. We believe it is extremely exciting for the UK market that Wise has chosen to list here; a successful listing would further bolster the company's liquidity by adding another listed asset to the portfolio.'
