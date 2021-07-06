StockMarketWire.com - Drugmaker AstraZeneca said it had received regulatory clearance from the European Commission to move ahead with the proposed acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

'The clearance follows competition clearances in the United States, Japan and other countries globally...,' the company said,

'Regulatory clearance in the UK is pending and remains a requirement to complete the deal,' it added.

AstraZeneca said that following the completion of the acquisition, a group focusing on rare diseases will be created. This group would be named 'Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease', and be headquartered in Boston, US.

'We are now another step closer to closing the acquisition and combining the two companies to create a leader in immunology and precision medicines.'




