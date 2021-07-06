StockMarketWire.com - Luxury handbag maker Mulberry said it had agreed to terminate the lease of its store in Paris, generating net proceeds of around £10.8 million.
Mulberry said it was exiting the property at 275 Rue Saint Honore early.
The store's book value at 27 march was £7.9 million and the amount expected when it exited the property, likely during September, was £13.2 million.
The company said the net proceeds would strengthen its cash position and support investment opportunities in line with its strategic plans.
'The company plans to open a new store in Paris once international tourism returns,' it added.
'The objective will be a location which supports the company's omni-channel approach and optimises its customer centric retail experience.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.