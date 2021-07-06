StockMarketWire.com - Luxury handbag maker Mulberry said it had agreed to terminate the lease of its store in Paris, generating net proceeds of around £10.8 million.

Mulberry said it was exiting the property at 275 Rue Saint Honore early.

The store's book value at 27 march was £7.9 million and the amount expected when it exited the property, likely during September, was £13.2 million.

The company said the net proceeds would strengthen its cash position and support investment opportunities in line with its strategic plans.

'The company plans to open a new store in Paris once international tourism returns,' it added.

'The objective will be a location which supports the company's omni-channel approach and optimises its customer centric retail experience.'


