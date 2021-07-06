StockMarketWire.com - Software and services company Gresham Technologies reported a rise in first-half revenue thanks to new business wins.
For the half year to 30 June 2021, revenue rose 19% to £14.5 million from a year earlier, with Clareti revenue up 30% to £9.6 million.
'In the first half of 2021, thirteen new or incremental Clareti licence agreements were signed including three new banks in Europe and one of the world's largest professional services firms,' the company said.
The results excluded the contribution of the acquisition of Electra Information Systems, which was completed on 22 June 2021 and is expected to 'accelerate growth in the United States as well as open up the buy-side market globally,' it added.
The non-Clareti businesses are performing in-line with management expectations.
'The high levels of contractually committed or confidently expected revenue for the remainder of the year and beyond gives management confidence in achieving market expectations for the full year,' the company said.
Interim results for the six months to 30 June 2021 are expected to be published 21 July 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.