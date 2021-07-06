StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services provider Totally swung to a small annual profit after the pandemic boosted demand for urgent care.
Pre-tax profit for the year through March amounted to £0.06 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of £3.41 million.
Revenue rose 7.3% to £113.7 million and gross margin improved to 18.3%, from 18.1%.
Totally held its annual dividend steady at 0.5p per share.
'The year was impacted throughout by the Covid-19 pandemic and as a trusted partner of the NHS the teams at Totally were part of the frontline resource providing care,' chairman Bob Holt said.
'Demand increased on an almost daily basis.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.