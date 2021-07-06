StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare services provider Totally swung to a small annual profit after the pandemic boosted demand for urgent care.

Pre-tax profit for the year through March amounted to £0.06 million, compared to a year-on-year loss of £3.41 million.

Revenue rose 7.3% to £113.7 million and gross margin improved to 18.3%, from 18.1%.

Totally held its annual dividend steady at 0.5p per share.

'The year was impacted throughout by the Covid-19 pandemic and as a trusted partner of the NHS the teams at Totally were part of the frontline resource providing care,' chairman Bob Holt said.

'Demand increased on an almost daily basis.'


