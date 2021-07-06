StockMarketWire.com - Pub company Marston's said it had appointed Hayleigh Lupino as its chief financial officer.

Lupino was currently the company's finance director and also was on the board of its brewing venture with Carlsberg.

She would assume the role on 3 October, replacing Andrew Andrea, who was taking up the role of chief executive from Ralph Findlay.


