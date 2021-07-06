StockMarketWire.com - Cryptocurrency mining company Argo Blockchain reported a slight increase in output month-on-month in June, but revenue fell as margins were hurt by falling prices.
During the month of June, Argo mined 167 Bitcoin or Bitcoin Equivalent compared to 166 BTC in May, taking the total amount of BTC mined year-to-date to 883 BTC.
Mining revenue in June amounted to £4.36 million, down from £5.51 million in May. This income was generated at an average monthly mining margin of approximately 78% for the month of June, down from 82% in May.
The company also announced that it is exploring a potential secondary listing on NASDAQ.
'June has seen big changes in the cryptocurrency sector, with the reduction in total global hash rate and mining difficulty as mining machines have come offline in China,' the company said.
'We've seen the global hash rate drop from over 150m TH/s to just 90m TH/s in the space of a month and mining difficulty adjusted to reflect this reduction.'
