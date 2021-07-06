StockMarketWire.com - Alternative asset manager Litigation Capital Management said it had entered into a new litigation finance agreement with Edward Vermeer and David Boyle to file a claim against Govia Thameslink Railway on allegation the latter abused its domination position in the market for rail services.
'The agreement to provide a litigation finance facility is to fund a claim alleging GTR abused its dominant position in the market for rail services on the London-Brighton mainline, in breach of the Competition Act 1998,' the company said.
The collective action launched in the Competition Appeal Tribunal was against Govia Thameslink Railway Limited and its parent companies, The Go-Ahead Group Plc and Keolis.
